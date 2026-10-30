How the Duel of the Century Ended: The 2021 Formula 1 Finale

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was quite unusual: the top contenders went into the race tied on points. The duel took place at the Abu Dhabi Circuit. Many followed the action on 1xBet Kenya, which also offers betting lines for F1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) faced off in the race, drawing massive public attention.

The stakes of the race were incredibly high for the drivers. Hamilton was poised to break Schumacher’s record. And 1xBet bettors from Kenya were actively betting on his victory. If he had succeeded, he would have won his eighth championship title. Max wanted to win his first trophy and end Mercedes’ long-standing dominance.

The Situation Before the Race Finale

Verstappen started from pole position, but Hamilton still managed to pull ahead. This was due to a more precise start to the race. By the way, if you’re interested in more than just racing, the bookmaker’s website also features the best NFL betting lines. Attempts to launch an aggressive attack didn’t change anything. Hamilton remained in the lead, cutting through the safety zone.

Red Bull responded with equal intensity. The team’s selfless effort worked in its favor. Spectators, who have access to the best betting lines for auto racing, the NFL, and other sports, watched the teams’ moves with bated breath. Meanwhile, Verstappen’s teammate held off Hamilton with all his might.

But his opponent wouldn’t give up. With five laps to go, Lewis was leading the race by a comfortable margin. It was now more than 10 seconds.

A Fateful Restart

On the 53rd lap, Williams driver Nicholas Latifi lost control of his car. The safety car came out onto the track. Everyone who decided to visit best eSports betting sites at that moment saw just how quickly the odds were changing. Something incredible was happening during the championship:

Hamilton’s position. A pit stop meant losing position on the track. If the race ended under the safety car, nothing could be done to change that. Red Bull’s advantage. Verstappen pitted for a fresh set of Soft tires, which gave him the edge. The team’s decision. Lewis remained on the track on heavily worn Hard tires. His team decided not to replace them with new ones.

There were five lapped cars between the leaders. By the way, if you not only visit the best sites but also register, you’ll be able to engage in betting on eSports and traditional sports. However, race director Michael Masi made a different decision. He allowed the car to be overtaken and gave the restart for the final lap. Max held his line and crossed the finish line first, becoming world champion for the first time.