Alt: Man watching a live football match on his laptop while wearing wireless earbuds

Cloudflare made ultra-low-latency broadcasting generally available in Stream on 15 October 2026, bringing usage-based billing to its WebRTC service. The release follows a rebuild of the beta implementation around Cloudflare Realtime infrastructure.

The announcement has implications for interactive video, where a delayed picture can leave viewers responding to an event that has already happened.

An animated game selected at www.1xbet.com.zm/en/slots does not require a camera feed merely because it updates in real time. Live casino broadcasts, however, have to deliver actual footage alongside the application’s round information.

Cloudflare describes playback below 500 milliseconds for thousands of concurrent viewers while a creator is streaming. That is the company’s stated capability, rather than a guarantee that every viewer will see identical latency on every connection.

A commercial release after a long beta

Cloudflare first announced its public WebRTC streaming beta on 27 September 2022. October’s release therefore marks general availability and a revised implementation, rather than the company’s first experiment with this delivery method.

The service now uses building blocks from Cloudflare Realtime, which supports connections between participants in interactive applications. Stream packages those components for broadcasts from one source to many viewers through its existing API.

The release also adds WebRTC delivery to Stream’s analytics and billable usage charts. Developers can keep broadcast management within Stream while using the underlying real-time infrastructure.

Cloudflare says the rebuilt implementation supports additional connection-negotiation features intended to improve compatibility with player libraries and adaptability across networks:

Trickle ICE, which lets connection candidates be exchanged progressively.

Server and client offer modes for establishing playback sessions.

Counter-offer support during session negotiation.

The additions concern connection setup, before viewers receive their first frames. Compatibility remains a question for each broadcast tool and player; using WebRTC alone does not make every implementation interchangeable.

Two endpoints connect the broadcast

Each live input has two addresses: one accepts video from the broadcaster through WHIP, and the other supplies viewers through WHEP. Cloudflare’s latest browser example puts both ends on a basic HTML page, using the browser’s own WebRTC capabilities.

An HTTP request carries the connection offer to Cloudflare, whose answer completes the exchange. Developers using this example do not have to operate a separate signalling server or install a library just to establish those sessions.

The ingestion side has a published specification: RFC 9725, issued in March 2025 as an IETF Proposed Standard. WHIP gives streaming services and compatible broadcast software an agreed method for that initial exchange.

The limits of the current release

Camera capture takes place on the broadcaster’s device, with permission to use its camera and microphone. The example requires HTTPS or a local development address. The sending address also contains the broadcast secret; sharing it would let someone else transmit to that input.

The current documentation defines some important boundaries for production deployments:

Requirement Current WebRTC support Broadcast input WHIP Viewer playback WHEP Existing RTMP or SRT input played through WHEP Not supported Recording or live HLS playback Not supported Restreaming through RTMP or SRT Not supported

The supported path starts with WHIP and ends with WHEP. An existing RTMP broadcast would need a change at the sending end too, before viewers could receive it through this service.

A live casino would still need to match its round numbers and betting countdown to the arriving footage. A viewer might see the dealer’s action sooner, but the picture cannot confirm acceptance of a wager. The application’s transaction record supplies that information.

Other casino interfaces have no dealer footage to deliver. For example, when users play tower rush casino game, each floor-building action takes place in a virtual tower, with the choice to continue upward or collect the current potential payout.

In that setting, a slow response would require examination of the game session and its animation. A new video delivery service offers no evidence about how quickly those actions are processed or what result they produce.

Delivery minutes now determine the bill

WebRTC follows Stream’s standard delivery rate of $1 per 1,000 viewer minutes. Ingress and encoding are free, and bandwidth is included in delivery charges. WebRTC broadcasts currently consume no recording storage because recording is unavailable.

For example, 1,000 viewers staying for a half-hour would account for 30,000 delivered minutes. Their viewing would cost $30 at the stated rate; shorter visits would reduce the total.

For teams moving beyond a trial, October’s release pairs a commercial billing model with browser-based broadcasting. Recording requirements remain a material constraint when choosing it for a production service.