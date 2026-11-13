What Decides a West African Protection Claim

When a protection claim from West Africa reaches a tribunal in London or an immigration court in the United States, the hearing rarely turns on whether the applicant is telling the truth about what happened. It turns on something narrower: whether the account fits what is known about the country, and whether the risk still exists for a person with that profile, in that place, today.

That is a question about evidence, and it is where most claims are won or lost.

The problem with general country reporting

Published country reporting is written for policy readers. It describes a national picture: the state of the judiciary, the broad pattern of violence, the position of a minority as a whole. A claim is decided on a far smaller canvas. The decision maker has to know whether a particular family, in a particular town, with a particular history, can be protected by the police who actually operate there.

Those two levels of description are often not the same. A country may have a functioning criminal justice system on paper and in the capital, and nothing usable three hundred kilometres inland. A legal prohibition may exist and go unenforced in the communities where the practice is strongest. The published material rarely says so in terms a court can use, because it was not written for that purpose.

What a country expert is asked to do

An expert report does not argue the case. It answers the questions the court has to resolve before it can decide, and it answers them with sources.

Four come up in almost every West African file.

Can the state protect this person? Not whether the state has a duty to, but whether the relevant police force, in that district, investigates this type of complaint, and what happens to complainants who press it.

Is relocation realistic? Moving to a city is not the same as being safe in it. Relocation requires somewhere to live, a way to earn, and the absence of the networks that created the risk. In societies where identity, language and kinship determine access to housing and work, internal relocation can be legally available and practically impossible.

Does the practice survive the law? Many harms at the centre of these claims are already illegal. Forced marriage, ritual oath-taking used to control trafficked women, violence against people accused of witchcraft: each is prohibited in most of the region. The question is what the prohibition changes on the ground, and the honest answer varies enormously between states and between communities within one state.

How would this person be identified on return? Many applicants fear not a general situation but a specific set of people who know who they are. Whether that recognition is plausible after years abroad is a factual question, and it is answerable.

Why the regional specialist matters

West Africa is not one evidentiary environment. The documentary record is dense for some countries and thin for others. Where it is thin, the gap is usually filled by a researcher who has worked in the country, reads the local press and knows which ministries publish what. Where it is dense, the difficulty is the opposite: choosing among competing accounts and explaining to a court why one source is more reliable than another.

A specialist in the region can do both, and can say plainly when the available evidence does not support the proposition a case needs. That last point is worth emphasising. A report that overstates risk damages the case it was meant to help, because a tribunal that distrusts one part of a document will read the rest of it sceptically.

Practical note for representatives

If you are preparing a West African file and the country material in front of you describes the nation but not the applicant’s situation, the gap is probably not something more research of the same kind will close. It usually needs a person who can speak to the specific district, the specific institution and the specific profile.

Those instructions are easier to place than many representatives assume. It is possible to find a country expert by country and to ask for a CV and an anonymised sample report before committing to anything, so that the fit can be judged on the written work rather than on a description of it.

What a court needs is specific, sourced and current. Everything else in the file depends on getting that part right.