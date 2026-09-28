Black Starlets beat Morocco in friendly

The Black Starlets recorded an impressive 2-0 victory over Morocco’s U-17 side in the first of two international friendly matches played at the King Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat.

Ghana broke the deadlock on the 24th minute when Hope Agbasi finished off a cross from Yaw Acheampong.

Ghana continued to apply pressure after taking the lead and came close to doubling their advantage on two occasions.

However, efforts from Alidu Issah and Yaw Acheampong were kept out by the Moroccan goalkeeper as the Starlets went into the break with a narrow advantage.

Few minutes into the second half, Alidu Issah confidently converted penalty to double Ghana’s lead after Yaw Acheampong was brought down.

The victory gives Coach Kassim Mingle and his technical team a positive start to the two-match series as they continue preparations for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship which will serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

They would meet again at the King Mohammed VI Football Complex on Wednesday.

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