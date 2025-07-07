Hundreds receive free health screening at Telecel Foundation’s Kumasi HealthFest

Over 360 residents of Kumasi have received free health screen­ing at the Tele­cel Ghana Foundation’s Health­Fest initiative held at the Bantama Market as part of the company’s Ashanti Month celebrations.

Organised in conjunction with the royal media organisation, Opemsuo Radio, the general health assessment covered a wide range of checks including cervical and breast cancer, blood pres­sure, malaria, hepatitis B, typhoid, weight and general health consul­tations.

Among the services offered, 80 women received cervical can­cer and breast cancer screening, resulting in three positive detec­tions that were flagged for urgent follow-up care.

The medical outcomes demonstrate the importance of proactive, comprehensive health screening in a country where late-stage cancer diagnoses remain common.

“HealthFest is our commit­ment to providing preventive care where it’s needed most, because early detection and timely treatment can make a marked difference by saving lives,” Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foun­dation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana said.

In addition to the screening, 300 people were able to register, renew, or replace their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) ID cards on-site, removing one of the biggest financial obstacles to consistent healthcare access for low-income households.

For Ama Bonsu, a resident of Kumasi, she is full of gratitude for the free health screening and associated medication provided to treat her health challenge.

“I can’t thank Telecel Founda­tion enough for the health checks and medicines at no cost to me,’ she said after receiving her medical consultation.

HealthFest forms part of the Telecel Foundation’s Connected Health pillar with an intensified focus on early detection, health ed­ucation, and bridging the existing health insurance gap in under­served areas.

This month, Telecel Ghana is celebrating Ashanti Month with a series of community-focused initiatives across the region aimed at deepening the telco’s connection with the people of Ashanti Region.

Activities include headlining the 68th Asantehene Golf Tourna­ment, trade activations in markets, customer visits, community shop expansion, educational donations and greening initiatives to collec­tively bolster sporting, economic, health and digital inclusion in the region.