Hundreds receive free health screening at Telecel Foundation’s Kumasi HealthFest
Over 360 residents of Kumasi have received free health screening at the Telecel Ghana Foundation’s HealthFest initiative held at the Bantama Market as part of the company’s Ashanti Month celebrations.
Organised in conjunction with the royal media organisation, Opemsuo Radio, the general health assessment covered a wide range of checks including cervical and breast cancer, blood pressure, malaria, hepatitis B, typhoid, weight and general health consultations.
Among the services offered, 80 women received cervical cancer and breast cancer screening, resulting in three positive detections that were flagged for urgent follow-up care.
The medical outcomes demonstrate the importance of proactive, comprehensive health screening in a country where late-stage cancer diagnoses remain common.
“HealthFest is our commitment to providing preventive care where it’s needed most, because early detection and timely treatment can make a marked difference by saving lives,” Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana said.
In addition to the screening, 300 people were able to register, renew, or replace their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) ID cards on-site, removing one of the biggest financial obstacles to consistent healthcare access for low-income households.
For Ama Bonsu, a resident of Kumasi, she is full of gratitude for the free health screening and associated medication provided to treat her health challenge.
“I can’t thank Telecel Foundation enough for the health checks and medicines at no cost to me,’ she said after receiving her medical consultation.
HealthFest forms part of the Telecel Foundation’s Connected Health pillar with an intensified focus on early detection, health education, and bridging the existing health insurance gap in underserved areas.
This month, Telecel Ghana is celebrating Ashanti Month with a series of community-focused initiatives across the region aimed at deepening the telco’s connection with the people of Ashanti Region.
Activities include headlining the 68th Asantehene Golf Tournament, trade activations in markets, customer visits, community shop expansion, educational donations and greening initiatives to collectively bolster sporting, economic, health and digital inclusion in the region.