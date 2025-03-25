ICU commends govt for introducing 24-hour economy policy

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Mr Morgan Ayawine, has commended the government’s 24-hour economy policy, which aims to create new job opportunities for the country’s youth.

This initiative is expected to improve income and social protection for Ghanaian workers.

At the Ashanti Regional Council’s 2025 Dele­gates’ Conference in Kumasi on Friday, Mr Ayawine emphasised the importance of collective bargaining and harmonious worker-management relationships.

He also stressed the need for equal partnership between unions and management to drive business profitability.

The conference served as a precursor to the 12th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference, scheduled for August this year.

It provided a platform for the region to take stock, plan activities, and ensure collective deci­sion-making that aligns with the National Union’s objectives.

Mr Ayawine acknowledged the union’s resilience in rebuilding itself after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged members to remain committed to the union’s vision and objectives.

The Regional Secretary, Mr John Abayah, report­ed on the region’s progress, including staff expan­sion as three new personnel have been employed to enhance service delivery to members.

He said there had been 25 per cent increase in membership from 3,600 to 4,500 by the end of 2024.

Mr Abayah called on the members to actively support the current leadership to promote the growth of the union.

