IGP decorates officer promoted for saving lives at Aboso

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Monday’s, August 31, 2026, decorated Inspector Hance Atubra of the Tarkwa Divisional Headquarters with his new rank of Chief Inspector.

The decoration ceremony took place at the National Police Headquarters in Accra.

Chief Inspector Atubra was promoted in recognition of his bravery and exceptional efforts in saving lives and protecting property during a fire outbreak at Aboso in the Western Region on August 26, 2026.

The IGP commended him for his courage, quick response and dedication to duty, noting that his actions exemplify the professionalism and service expected of police officers.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme