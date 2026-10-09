IGP urged to probe Prampram police officers

Some community members of Ningo-Prampram have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohunu, to probe the Ningo-Prampram police over their handling of alleged assault, death threats and murder cases reported in the area.

They alleged that complaints bordering on criminality lodged at the Ningo and Prampram police stations were often referred to families for settlement instead of being investigated.

The residents want the police administration to explain why the cases were not pursued through the law.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, the acting head of the Ashaley Botwe family of Ningo, Mr Eric Tetteh Anum, said the allegations included the reported killing of an okada rider, Timothy Teye Otubua, in July, attacks on other riders and death threats against several individuals.

According to him, Mr Otubua was allegedly severely beaten by persons described as land guards linked to a faction in the area before he was found dead on July 20.

He alleged that although the incident was reported to the Prampram Police Station and reportedly taken up by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the police were yet to act on their complaints several months after the incident.

Mr Anum further alleged that other okada riders who went to the area to inquire about the death were also attacked, with as many as six riders having lost their lives since.

“We are therefore demanding answers, including [answers concerning] alleged assaults involving Larseh Joshua, Addo and Isaac Tetteh Kwadwo,” he said.

He said the matters were reported to the police but had not resulted in prosecutions.

Mr Anum further alleged that even when a prime suspect was invited to the police station, he threatened the complainants in the presence of officers.

Meanwhile, the dispute has also extended to the Dankyira family house at Ningo, where some family members allege that attempts had been made to demolish their properties.

However, the Alipue, Chenchenma and Ashalley Botwe Gates have opposed any demolition.

Mr Anum has therefore called on the police to review all cases reported to them and make a full disclosure of their status.

He insisted that traditional settlement should not replace investigations into allegations of assault, death threats and loss of life.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

Read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q