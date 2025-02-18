I’m the second-fastest man alive but no respect from my own country …Yohan Blake laments

Every so often, an athlete may feel they were born in the wrong era.

Andy Murray emerged amongst tennis’ ‘Big Three’ to claim three Grand Slam titles, but many argue his total would have been far more had he been born in a differ­ent generation.

A similar case may be made for Neymar, whose undeniable talent would perhaps have seen him claim multiple Ballon d’Ors were it not for the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And if there is one athlete who arguably best captures this argument, its sprinter Yohan Blake.

The second fastest man of all time, the Jamaican had the misfortune of coming up against Olympic legend, Usain Bolt, in his prime.

Blake won two silver medals at Lon­don 2012 in the 100m and 200m, coming second to Bolt in both events, who tasted Games glory eight times in his historic career.

And though the 35-year-old boasts two Olympic golds in the 4 x 100m relay, won alongside the fastest man alive, he has insisted that he is not celebrated for his achievements back in Jamaica.

Speaking after a Diamond League event in July 2024, Blake claimed that some of his impres­sive feats are overlooked in his home country.

He said: “My own country Jamaica doesn’t give me the respect.

“But I’m happy they don’t because other people outside do, and they appre­ciate me more than my own country.

“I’m happy that I’m able to be crowned elsewhere apart from Jamaica, so I’m look­ing to continue to do what I’m doing until I’m happy to step away when it’s time.”

Explaining the lack of support in his and Bolt’s homeland, Blake suggested that his compatriot’s record-breaking achievements have overshadowed his own.

The athletics star con­tinued: “Jamaica loves winners and once you’re not winning, they’re not sup­porting you.

“But I don’t need their support, I have my own support staff and I’m my own motivator.”

Despite feeling a lack of encouragement from his home fans, Blake has still had plenty to celebrate in his career.

In addition to his four Olympic medals, the sprinter is a two-time world champion, winning gold in both the 100m and 4 x 100m relay after Bolt was disqualified in the final of the former.

With a 100m personal best of 9.69 seconds, Blake stands alongside US sprinter Tyson Gay as the joint second fastest man in event history, behind Bolt.

It is a similar story in the 200m, with Blake’s 19.26 mark only just behind his fellow countryman’s record of 19.19.

Meanwhile, his times of 9.75 in 100m and 19.44 in 200m in the finals at London 2012 are the fastest Olympic sprints in history to place second in the respective events.

Given just how high Blake ranks among sprinting’s all-time greats without ever tast­ing individual Olympic glory, the Jamaican would certainly be forgiven for feeling slightly hard done by.

And in 2019, he admitted that had it not been for Bolt, he would have dominated the field of sprinting.

Speaking to the Times of India, he said: “If you take Bolt away from the picture, I would be the fastest man in everything. I feel like I was born at the wrong time.

“But nevertheless, I am happy with what I have achieved. Yes, it was hard because it was his time and it was hard competing against Bolt.” –talksports.com