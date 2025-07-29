Indiscriminate burning damaging ECG installations – Baidoo laments

The Central Regional office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has resolved 594 out of 621 cases it received during the first half of this year, representing 95.6 per cent.

A total of 514 complaints, con­stituting 83 per cent, were lodged against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), 100 complaints, representing 16 per cent, against Ghana Water Limited (GWL), while seven cases, constituting 1 per cent, were lodged against consumers.

The number of complaints witnessed this year was an increase over the 2024 figures, which stood at 584, with the Commission re­solving 551 cases.

The Central Regional Manager of the PURC, Francis Baidoo, told The Ghanaian Times that the increase in the number of com­plaints was due to the sustained stakeholder engagements.

He stated that the Commission was committed to ensuring that mandated utility companies adhere to the PURC’s benchmark for qual­ity customer service at all times.

In terms of recovery, he indicated that GH¢47,713.2 were paid to consumers who were wrongly billed by ECG as credit adjustment, while GH¢880,109.97 was paid to the GWL as compen­sation for the destruction of their property

Mr Baidoo also noted that unscrupulous people continue to steal electricity cables belonging to ECG, thereby putting several com­munities in darkness, adding that, “Few such cases were recorded in the region during the first quarter of this year”.

The vandalisation of electric­ity transformers, he emphasised, was one of the biggest challenges, adding that some people during the period, vandalised the ECG transformers at Winneba.

He, therefore, appealed to residents in various communities across the region to prevent cable theft and vandalisation of trans­formers due to its negative effect on consumers, utility companies and the nation in general.

He further said that consumer clinics were held in Gyahadze, Ekumfi Suprodo, Ekumfi Amis­sano, Ekumfi Obidan, Ajumako Kumasi and Abandze to sensitise members of the communities to the work of the Commission while addressing their concerns.

Moreover, Mr Baidoo said consumers raised concerns and complaints about delay in new service connection, exorbitant monthly bills and predictive billing system.

He noted that the concerns of the consumers were effectively handled, high bills were corrected with an adjustment passed on the affected customer’s account. Issues of delay of NSC were handled and customers also connected to the grid.

The Commission, he said, over the period under review encoun­tered many challenges in its opera­tions, saying,

“There has been significant damage caused to some ECG poles and installations as a result of indiscriminate burning of bushes and the stealing of cables and transformers by unidentifiable individuals in some communities, resulting in frequent complaints on power outages.”

He further indicated that several pipelines of GWL in the region had been destroyed by road contractors working on some major roads, leading to no flow complaints.

FROM DAVID O. YAR­BOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST