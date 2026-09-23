Infantino open to talks over FIFA reform

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed an independent review of the world soccer body’s decision-making, in a move that could ‌help him regain support after the withdrawal of a controversial private investment plan.

“First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements,” Infantino wrote to the FIFA Council and all 211 member association ​presidents in a letter seen by Reuters.

He also said he would propose consultations with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders on strengthening FIFA’s decision-making.

The proposals would examine who has a say in major initiatives, including the ⁠respective roles of the president, Bureau, Council and Congress, and how to improve transparency and accountability.

Infantino faced a fierce backlash over his proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA’s commercial rights, including the World Cup, to private investors. The plan was abandoned in July after opposition and boycott threats, with UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF subsequently calling for changes to FIFA’s leadership.

His opponents have been struggling to find a candidate to challenge Infantino, who will be running for re-election in March in Rabat. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters this ​month that he still had enough votes to win, prompting opponents to focus on curbing his powers.

Infantino said the abandoned plan had explored whether selling a minority stake in a FIFA-controlled commercial company could raise more money for football development. It would not have involved giving ‌up control ⁠over sporting decisions, he said.

But the proposal became public before it could be presented in full to the Council and member associations, according to Infantino.

Infantino said he had heard differing ideas about who should decide major strategic questions. Some favoured requiring unanimous agreement in the Bureau, while others wanted such matters put directly to Congress and the member associations.

Suggestions received by the October 15 Council meeting could be discussed there, with later submissions also considered within a deadline yet to be specified. Any changes to FIFA’s statutes would need ⁠Congress approval.

Infantino also said member associations’ positions on proposals or governance matters would not affect their treatment by FIFA, whose development and solidarity programmes would continue under existing rules.

“No association’s treatment will depend on its position on any proposal or institutional matter,” he wrote.

“I remain fully committed to leading FIFA and confident in what we can achieve together.” –Reuters

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