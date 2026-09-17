Man Utd bundled out of League Cup

Unhappy Manchester United fans witnessed something unseen at Old Trafford in half a century on Wednesday as their side lost 3-2 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in ‌the third round of the League Cup after going two goals up.

The last time United lost at home after leading by two goals was in ​September 1976 when Tottenham Hotspur won by the same scoreline.

While Brighton progress to the last 16, defeat was another ⁠blow to a Manchester United side who suffered a controversial 1-0 loss to rivals Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and are 13th with one win from four games.

United conceded twice in four second-half minutes after teenager Shea Lacey had put them ahead in the eighth minute and Mason Mount made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Charalampos ​Kostoulas pulled one back in first-half stoppage time before Pascal Gross equalised in ‌the ⁠65th and Maxim De Cuyper hit the winner in the 69th, with the home fans booing at the final whistle.

It was the third successive domestic ​cup loss for United after they went out in ​the ⁠second round of the League Cup on penalties at fourth-tier Grimsby Town last season and lost 2-1 at home in the third round ⁠of ​the FA Cup to Brighton in January.

Last season was the first time since 1981-82 that United failed to win a round of either domestic cup competition. – Reuters

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