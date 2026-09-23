Ngetich breaks women half-marathon record

Agnes Ngetich broke the world record for a women-only half marathon as she took gold at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.

The Kenyan claimed victory in one hour, five minutes and 15 seconds as she took a second off the previous record, which her compatriot Peres Jepchirchir set in winning the World half marathon gold in 2020.

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey holds the overall women’s half-marathon world record with a time of 1:02:52.

“My coach believed in me and told me that I could do it, that I could win the gold medal,” said Ngetich, 25. “So, I am very happy and very grateful to now hold the world half marathon record, too.”

In April 2025, Ngetich set a new 10km world record when she clocked 29:27 to become the first woman to run the distance in under 30 minutes in a women-only race.

She also broke the 10km world record in Valencia in 2024, becoming the first woman to run the distance in under 29 minutes when she won a mixed road race in 28:46.

Ngetich added: “I am now going to discuss with my coach what is ahead of me. But I know I am coming back to track races in 2027, because there is a World Athletics Championships.

“It is my dream to win a gold medal on the track. It is the only one I am missing.”

Sweden’s Andreas Almgren won the men’s half marathon as he broke his own European record by 35 seconds, crossing the line in 58:06 in Copenhagen. –BBC

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