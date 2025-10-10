Interior Minister Presents Buses to the Ghana Prisons Service

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has presented three buses to the Ghana Prisons Service to improve the transportation of inmates to courts, medical facilities and rehabilitation programmes.

The buses, which include one Toyota Coaster, one Hyundai County and one Ashok Leyland, were made possible through the National Security Secretariat, which provided one bus, and Maripoma Company Limited, which contributed two.

“These buses are more than just a means of transport. They are instruments of efficiency, safety, and dignity,” he stated.

The Minister emphasised Government’s commitment to strengthening the correctional system and fostering rehabilitation across prisons and retooling of all security agencies, noting President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge of GHS 1 billion toward this agenda.

Mohammed-Mubarak also announced a significant increase in the daily feeding allocation for inmates, from GHS 1.80 to GHS 5.00. This move aims to provide more nutritious meals for over 14,000 inmates across the country.

“While I had hoped for an even greater increment, this marks a long-overdue departure from a rate that had been stagnant for far too long,” the Minister noted.

The Minister thanked the National Security Secretariat and Maripoma Company Limited for their support, and further called on companies, institutions, and individuals worldwide to support the Ghana Prisons Service, whether through equipment, training, infrastructure, or even small acts of generosity

The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq.), expressed profound gratitude, describing the donation as an investment in human dignity, stating that it would enhance the service’s efforts to rehabilitate inmates and promote their welfare.

She thanked the Hon. Minister for dedication and unwavering support since his assumption of office.

“Muntaka has shown himself to be a true advocate and champion for the Ghana Prisons Service, giving us confidence and stability to stand on our feet,” she said.