IPAS Ghana congratulates Dr Eunice Brookman-Amissah

Former country Director of IPAS Ghana, Dr Koma Je­hu-Appiah, has congratulat­ed Ambassador Dr Eunice Brookman-Amissah on her appointment by President John Dramani Mahama to the Council of State.

“We fully trust in your capabilities to deliver,” says Dr Jehu-Appiah in a statement issued in Accra yesterday copied the Gha­naian Times.

Ambassador Dr Brook­man-Amissah is a physician and an advocate who has dedicated most of her ca­reer to improving women’s reproductive health and rights globally and especially in Africa.

It said she is a true pioneer in her field, having worked tirelessly to help reduce maternal mortality from unsafe abortions and increase access to safe legal abortion services across the continent.

In a 1998 recognition, the Royal College of Obste­tricians and Gynecologists of the United Kingdom stated that she had pio­neered in Africa what has come to be known as Com­munity Gynaecology.

Additionally, Dr Brook­man-Amissah has had a dis­tinguished career, serving as Ghana’s Minister of Health and then Ambassador to the Kingdom of Netherlands.

She was appointed Vice-President for Africa by IPAS and later special advi­sor the Global President of IPAS.

“Her efforts have led to significant advancements in reproductive health and rights in Africa. She has helped reform abortion laws in several countries, including Mozambique, Si­erra Leone, Benin, Rwanda, Eswatini, and Kenya, and improved access to safe ser­vices in Ghana and Zambia, among others.

Her work has also contributed to a 40 per cent decline in deaths from unsafe abortion in Sub-Sa­haran Africa since 2000,” it stated.

Dr Brookman-Amissah’s dedication and perseverance have earned her numerous recognition and awards, including the prestigious *Right Livelihood Honou­rary Award in 2023. Also known as the Alternate Nobel Prize, this award recognises her trailblasing work in advancing women’s reproductive rights and improving access to safe abortion services in Africa.

