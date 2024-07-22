Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen after drone hits Tel Aviv

Israel has carried out air strikes on the Houthi-con­trolled Red Sea port of Hodeidah in Yemen, a day after a drone launched by the group hit Tel Aviv.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his country aimed to send a message to the Houthi movement.

“The fire that is currently burn­ing in Hodeidah, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear,” he said.

Houthi-linked news outlets said three people were killed and more than 80 injured in Saturday’s strikes, in what Houthi official, Mohammed Abdulsalam said was a “brutal Israel aggression against Yemen”.

On Sunday morning, the Israeli military said it had shot down a missile fired from Yemen before it crossed into Israel’s air space.

It added that air sirens had been activated in Israel’s Red Sea port of Eilat “following the possibility of falling shrapnel”.

Mr Abdulsalam said that the Is­raeli strikes were aimed at pressur­ing the Houthis to stop supporting the Palestinians in Gaza, some­thing he said would not happen.

It is the first time Israel has responded directly to what it says have been hundreds of Yemeni drone and missile attacks aimed at its territory in recent months.

Footage from Hodeidah showed huge fires raging on Saturday evening. The Houthi-run govern­ment in Sanaa said Israel struck oil storage facilities close to the shore, as well as a nearby power plant.

In a statement, the Israel De­fense Forces (IDF) said: “After nine months of continuous aerial attacks by the Houthis in Yemen toward Israel, IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jets conducted an extensive operational strike over 1,800km [1,118 miles) away against Houthi terrorist military targets” in the area of the port of Hodeidah.

“The IDF is capable of oper­ating anywhere required and will strike any force that endangers Israelis,” the statement said, add­ing that Saturday’s operation was codenamed Outstretched Arm.

Mr Gallant said the Israeli jets had struck the group because they had harmed Israelis.

“The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required,” he said.

Speaking on Saturday evening after the attacks, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would defend itself “by all means”.

“Anyone who harms us will pay a very heavy price for their aggression,” he said in a televised address, claiming the port was an entry point for Iranian weapons.

He also said it showed Israel’s enemies there was no place it could not reach.

On Friday a block of flats in Tel Aviv was hit by what an Israeli military official said was an Irani­an-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which had been modified to fly long distance