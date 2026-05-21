Chiefs, residents urge Ga East MCE to act over Dakobi River encroachment

The Ga East Chiefs Association and residents within the Ga East Municipality have appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to urgently intervene in the growing encroachment and destruction of the Dakobi River by private developers.

According to the chiefs and community leaders, ongoing housing developments and the filling of portions of the river body are creating serious environmental and safety risks that could lead to a major disaster if immediate action is not taken.

They described the situation as a “ticking time bomb” that threatens thousands of lives and properties within the Municipality.

The traditional authorities explained that the activities of some private developers have weakened parts of the road corridor around the Dakobi area and are gradually affecting the stability of the Dakobi River bridge.

They warned that the bridge is beginning to sink, creating danger for motorists and residents who use the route daily.

The chiefs noted that the Dakobi River serves as one of the major natural water collection points in the Municipality, receiving large volumes of rainwater from the Akuapem South mountain range.

However, they indicated that illegal encroachment and indiscriminate filling of the river course have reduced the river’s capacity to contain floodwaters.

According to them, communities such as Pantang, Abokobi, Agbogba, Nyamekrom and Teiman, which previously did not experience flooding, are now recording severe floods anytime heavy rains occur.

They explained that the floods have destroyed homes, displaced families, damaged roads and caused the loss of properties worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The traditional authorities further cautioned that the situation could develop into a humanitarian and environmental crisis, especially as the rainy season intensifies.

They pointed out that the Dakobi River serves as a boundary between the Ga East Municipal Assembly and the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly, making the issue a matter that requires collaboration between both assemblies.

The chiefs and residents are therefore calling on government agencies, environmental authorities, engineers, town planners, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and security agencies to immediately stop all illegal developments along the river.

They are demanding the demolition of unauthorized structures, dredging of the river and restoration of the waterway to prevent further flooding and possible loss of lives.

Residents stressed that failure by authorities to act quickly could expose innocent people to avoidable floods, collapsing infrastructure and other tragedies.

By: Jacob Aggrey