Restoration of GN Saving and Loans License: Dr. Nduom hails decision after ‘difficult 7 years’

The Court of Appeal has officially restored the operating license of GN Savings and Loans, ending a protracted seven-year legal and regulatory battle for the financial institution.

Reacting immediately to the judgment, the owner of GN Savings and Loans, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, described the period following the bank’s closure as an incredibly challenging chapter for the company, its staff, and its stakeholders.

Dr. Nduom expressed profound gratitude to the employees who remained loyal and diligent throughout the crisis.

“We thank everyone who has been with us, and the Almighty God, because it has been a tough and difficult time they have gone through,” Dr. Nduom stated.

While noting that there is a vast amount of details regarding their struggles to uncover, he deferred those disclosures for the future.

He announced that the bank’s leadership will soon host a comprehensive press conference to recount their experiences and outline the institution’s strategic way forward.

Dr. Nduom also pointed to the current national atmosphere as a significant factor in the resolution of the case.

“What I also want to say is that we are in a very, very good political environment that brought about a wind of change,” he disclosed.

Reflecting on the severe toll of the past seven years, Dr. Nduom acknowledged the heavy human and material losses suffered during the period of turbulence, noting that some individuals lost their lives, others lost their livelihoods, and valuable corporate assets were destroyed.

He concluded that while the lost assets and time may never be fully recouped, the management is fully committed to restoring the company to its former standing and playing its part in ensuring Ghana’s economic prosperity.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme