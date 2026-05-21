Police arrest suspect over alleged threats against President Mahama

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect for allegedly making threats against President John Dramani Mahama in videos circulated on social media.

According to the Police, the suspect, identified as Mahama Aminat, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat, was arrested by the Inspector General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) for offensive conduct and alleged threats against the President.

The Police explained that the suspect appeared in videos posted on TikTok making insulting remarks about the President and allegedly threatening his life.

The videos also allegedly contained statements encouraging others to harm the President and the First Lady.

A statement from the Police indicated that following the circulation of the videos, a joint operation involving officers from the CVET and the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department was launched on May 19, 2026.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested on May 20, 2026, at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

The Police noted that the suspect is currently in custody assisting with investigations and will soon be put before court.

By: Jacob Aggrey