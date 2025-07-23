John Dumelo donates 500 bags of rice to University of Ghana to support student welfare

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has donated 500 bags of rice to the University of Ghana.

Each bag weighing 5kg, was presented to the Dean of Students, Professor Rosina Kyeremanten, on behalf of the university.

According to Mr. Dumelo, the donation is to support the school’s food bank initiative, which was set up to help students who are struggling financially.

“The food bank was launched by the University of Ghana to help students who find it hard to get three square meals a day,” he affirmed.

He added that many students on campus face financial challenges, and therefore he hopes the rice will help ease their burden.

Mr. Dumelo assured students that he remains committed to their welfare.

By Jacob Aggrey