Join fight against illicit drugs …NACOC Boss  urges chiefs

The Direc­tor-General of the Narcotics Control Commis­sion (NACOC), Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, has called on traditional authorities to join the commission in the fight against illicit drugs in the country.

According to him, the fight against illicit drugs had gotten to a point where the moral author­ity of traditional leaders were required to deal with it.

“All chiefs must get involved in the fight against narcotics. If our chiefs involve themselves in the fight, the country will be able to rid itself of drugs and create a safe society for all,” he empha­

sised.

General Mantey made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, at his palace at Akumufie last Friday.

The visit was to formally intro­duce himself to Odehene and his council as the newly appointed Director-General and also hold discussions on the modalities for the commencement of work on the proposed NACOC Training School in Akwamu.

It was also to assure the Ak­wamu Tradition Council of the Commission’s readiness to ensure that the project was given the needed attention it desired.

He was accompanied by his two deputies, Mr Twum-Barima, Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Mr Stephen Yeboah, Deputy Director-Gener­al in charge of General Services and other officials of the com­mission.

Brigadier General Mantey expressed concerns about the growing incidence of illicit drugs trade and usage in the country.

To this end, he noted, there was the need to adopt a multi-stakeholder approach to deal with the situation before it got out of hand.

The NACOC Director-General also stated that traditional leaders constituted a very important stakeholders in the fight and must make their voices heard in that cause to ensure that the youth stayed away from it.

Furthermore, General Mantey assured Odeneho of the Com­mission’s commitment to partner the Traditional Council in order to ensure that the training school project commenced as soon as possible.

On his part, Odeneho ex­pressed his appreciation to the Director-General and his dele­gation of the visit and pledged his commitment to support to ensure that the project becomes a reality.

He said he was ready to ensure that the land allocated to the Commission for the school was free from any form of litigation or disturbances.

Odeneho again noted that the people of Akwamu viewed the project as a national project which would benefit not only the people of Akwamu but the entire country when completed.

He, therefore, urged govern­ment to dedicate the needed funds to ensure speedy comple­tion of the project.

Earlier on, the Director-Gen­eral of NACOC and his dele­gation also called on the Chief of Akwamu Aboasa Santewase, nana Mintah IV, and his elders at his palace in Santewase to also introduce themselves as well as inspect the parcel of land allocat­ed for the training school.

FROM CLIFF EKUFUL, AKWAMUFIE