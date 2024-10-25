 Joshua will fight Fury or Dubois next — Hearn

ANTHONY Joshua will definite­ly face either Daniel Dubois or Tyson Fury next, says the heavy­weight’s promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Briton Joshua, 35, suffered a fourth career defeat when he was stopped by IBF world champion Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September.

Fury, who has long been linked with a super-fight with Joshua, will face unified champion, Oleksandr Usyk, on December, 21, after losing to the Ukrainian in May.

“It’s weird saying it after a knockout defeat but AJ is actually in a really good position,” Matchroom boss Hearn told BBC Sport.

“We’re going to fight Dubois or Fury next. That’s it. No other interest or warm-up.”

Dubois, 27, dropped Joshua multiple times in front of a reported British record crowd of 96,000 before the fight was halted in the fifth round.

A rematch had been mooted for Feb­ruary, 22, in Saudi and the champion’s promoter, Frank Warren, has confirmed Dubois will most likely fight on that date.

It may be against a different challenger, with Hearn saying Joshua may need more time to prepare.

“AJ desperately wants revenge but the only issue is timing,” he said. “For the re­match to happen in February, training camp will have to start in a couple of weeks.

“There are always niggles and he had a few so physical­ly it’s just a case of whether AJ is ready to do that.”

Joshua may instead await the outcome of 36-year-old Fury’s rematch with Usyk.

“It would be frustrating if we made the Dubois rematch and Fury won,” Hearn said.

“Then we’re sitting there going ‘hang on a minute, we’re fighting Dubois but we could have fought Fury in May for the biggest fight in boxing.’

“Win or lose, we can fight Fury next sum­mer. But if he wins, AJ fights him for the world ti­tle.”-BBC