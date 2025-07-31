JoyNews Journalist Assulted: Carlos Calony thanks Ghanaians and media for support after assault and detention

Multimedia journalist Carlos Calony has expressed gratitude to the general public and the inky fraternity, especially the Multimedia Group Limited, for the overwhelming support and concern shown him.

This comes after he was allegedly assaulted and detained by National Security operatives on Wednesday , July 30, 2025, while covering an assignment on the demolition of structures belonging to businessman, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan at Spintex in Accra

In a statement, Mr Calony said he was deeply moved by the calls, messages, and words of encouragement he received during the difficult period.

He thanked the Board, Management, and Staff of the Multimedia Group Limited for their swift action and strong support, which he said helped to secure his release.

“I consider it a privilege to be part of a media family that is independent, fearless, and credible,” he said.

Mr Calony also extended his appreciation to the media community, including the Ghana Journalists Association and the Media Foundation for West Africa, for speaking out against the attack.

He acknowledged their swift response adding that it showed a strong commitment to defending press freedom and protecting journalists.

According to him, the assault was not just an attack on him and his crew, but an attack on free speech and democracy in Ghana.

He described the incident as unprovoked, unjustified, and troubling.

He called on the authorities to ensure justice is served and to take steps to prevent similar attacks on journalists in the future.

Mr Calony further stressed that the military uniform is a symbol of honour and discipline and should not be tarnished by a few individuals who misuse their power.

He urged Ghanaians to continue defending truth, justice, and freedom.