Kerley to contest anti-doping provisional suspension

American Olympic-medal winning sprinter Fred Kerley is fighting his provisional suspension for violating anti-doping whereabouts rules.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the suspension on Tuesday.

Three missed drug tests or whereabouts failures over 12 months are deemed to be a violation.

According to the organization, a whereabouts failure occurs when athletes fail to provide, or update, their location to be reached for out-of-competition testing. The sanction is two years of ineligibility or a reduction to at least 12 months, depending on their level of fault.

“Kerley strongly believes that one (or) more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location,” read a statement from the office of Los Angeles-area attorney Howard L. Jacobs. “Fred will not comment further at this time out of respect for the process, and looks forward to presenting his case to the appointed hearing panel.”

The statement was posted to Kerley’s X account on Tuesday.

Kerley won the bronze medal in the 100-meter at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a silver in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also has won five total medals at the past four world championships in either individual or relay events.

A 30-year-old Texas native, Kerley pulled out of the USA Track and Field Championships last month, citing a difficult year.

“The 100m should be a straight sprint. 2025 has presented many hurdles. Taking some time out to get back on track. No USATF Champs this year. Thanks to all my supporters,” he posted.

Kerley was arrested in Florida in May and charged with touch or strike battery after his former girlfriend alleged he struck her in the face with a closed fist.

At the time, his attorney told The Athletic that Kerley was arrested without a “thorough investigation.”

“Fred never battered anyone,” Richard L. Cooper said in a statement to The Athletic. “We are focused on working with prosecutors to show that this arrest was a mistake and no charges should be filed. I am confident in that goal.”- Reuters