Kimberley Process Must Adapt to New Realities — Ghana Gold Board CEO

Ghana has urged members of the Kimberley Process (KP) to embrace “modest but meaningful” reforms to preserve the credibility of the global diamond certification regime, Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, has said.

Speaking at the Kimberley Process Ministerial Meeting held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the CEO told delegates that the KP, established more than two decades ago to prevent the trade in conflict diamonds, had reached a pivotal moment.

He said Ghana considered the Process a “historic achievement” but warned that the threats facing diamond-producing communities had evolved. Conflicts were no longer limited to “rebel armies in the bush,” he explained, noting that some communities now suffered silent forms of violence, including exploitation, dispossession, and exclusion.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, these harms carried a moral weight that the KP could not ignore. Discussions on revising the definition of “conflict diamonds” reflected genuine concerns and aspirations among participants.

However, he cautioned that delays in reform risked making the Process appear out of step with realities on the ground. While consensus is a core principle of the KP, he stressed that it should not become “a recipe for paralysis.”

He emphasized that Ghana did not expect a perfect text that satisfied all sides but believed participants had a duty to find common ground and act decisively. He urged delegations to focus on areas of convergence, protect vulnerable populations, and safeguard legitimate trade.

