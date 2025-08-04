Klottey-Korle MP condemns fatal stabbing of Kinbu SHS student

The Member of Parlia­ment for Klottey-Kor­le, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has con­demned the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old student of Kinbu Senior High School, describing it as a tragic and senseless act of violence.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 1, 2025, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings expressed deep sorrow over the incident, which occurred on Thursday, July 31, during an altercation report­edly sparked by a heated argu­ment between two classmates.

The victim, Addib Alhassan, a first-year student, was stabbed during the confrontation.

He was initially rushed to the Adabraka Polyclinic and later transferred to the Ridge Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“I strongly condemn this act of violence,” the MP stated.

“I will collaborate with the Ghana Police Service and other relevant authorities to ensure thorough investigations are car­ried out and justice is served.”

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings stressed that schools must be safe spaces for learning and develop­ment, and not places of fear.

She called on the education and security sectors to urgently review and strengthen safety protocols in all schools.

“This tragedy must be a wake-up call for all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents never happen again,” she emphasised.

The MP extended her condo­lences to the bereaved family, the Kinbu SHS community, and all those affected.

She also pledged to work with the Ghana Education Service, school authorities, and security agencies to enhance safety and mental health support in schools within her constituency.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to release full details of the incident as investigations continue.

The incident has reignited public concern over student safe­ty, with renewed calls for reforms to protect learners and staff in educational institutions.

