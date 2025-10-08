Kyebi faces severe Water shortage as Galamsey destroys Rivers – MP Cries Out

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has raised serious concern about the lack of potable water in Kyebi and nearby communities, blaming illegal mining for polluting the area’s water bodies.

Speaking with the media, Dr. Agyemang described the situation as “heartbreaking” and warned that his constituents are being poisoned through the air they breathe, the food they eat, and the water they drink.

“This morning, I will say it has not been a good morning for me because upon deeper reflection, I see that my constituents are dying. We are poisoned. We are eating poison, drinking poison, and breathing poison,” he said.

The MP revealed that water from local rivers has become so contaminated that the Ghana Water Company can no longer treat it for safe use.

According to him, the turbidity level — which measures how dirty water is — has reached 64,000 NTU, far above what the company can handle.

“For the past three months, there has not been any potable water in Kyebi and its environs. The river has turned into mud, not water,” Dr. Agyemang lamented.

He expressed shock at the scale of destruction caused by illegal miners, noting that from Esiyama through Apigya, excavators are lined up along the road, worsening the environmental damage.

“You can count as many as 120 excavators working close to the road. Farmlands are destroyed, and soon, even our underground water will be poisoned,” he warned.

The Abuakwa South MP called on government and security agencies to act immediately to stop the illegal mining activities before the area becomes uninhabitable.

“There’s no water, no farms, and no hope for the future of my constituents if this continues,” he said sadly.

