La Council demands say in Pleasure Beach redevelopment

THE La Traditional Council has demanded proper engagement and the involvement of traditional landowners in any activity or development on the land formerly occupied by the La Pleasure Beach Resort.

The demand follows the demolition of structures at the resort last Friday without any formal engagement with the traditional authorities.

Speaking at a press engagement in Accra, the La Shikitele, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, said the Council had neither been formally informed nor involved in the decision to demolish the structures, despite receiving information weeks earlier about the planned exercise.

He said the Council first learnt about the intended demolition on September 16, when members of the Coalition of La Associations (COLA) and some management members of the resort appeared before it. Read More

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