LaDMA takes over stalled school project

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has taken over the construction of a six-unit classroom block at the Association Community Model Basic School and handed over the site to a contractor, Mehuechi, to resume work.

The project, which was commissioned in 2021, is expected to be completed by December this year. It is being funded through the Assembly’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF), with support from its allocation from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The project forms part of the Assembly’s efforts to complete stalled legacy projects and improve infrastructure in public basic schools in the municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for LaDMA, Mr Alfredos Nii Anyetei, speaking after the handover ceremony, said the Assembly had completed the procurement processes and officially handed over the site to enable the contractor to commence work.

He said the project had initially been left to the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to complete after the foundation of the classroom block had been constructed.

Mr Anyetei, however, said he considered it inappropriate for the PTA to bear the responsibility of completing the project and had, therefore, directed the Assembly to take over the work.

“When I assumed office as the MCE, the PTA wanted to complete the structure, but I felt it was improper for them to do that, so the Assembly took it upon itself to complete the project,” he explained.

Mr Anyetei said the contractor had been given six months to complete the project but had assured the Assembly that the work could be completed within four months.

“We have given the contractor six months, but from our discussions with him, he has assured us that the project can be completed within four months or by the end of the year,” he stated.

The MCE said the Assembly was eager to complete the project and hand it over to the school to improve the learning environment and reduce congestion in the classrooms.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, said the project formed part of efforts to ensure the completion of legacy projects initiated by the Assembly.

Ms Sowah, who is also the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, explained that the guidelines for the utilisation of the DACF made provision for the continuation and completion of such projects.

According to the MP, LaDMA had, therefore, taken up the responsibility of ensuring that legacy projects within the municipality, particularly those initiated by the Assembly, were completed.

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Education Director, Mrs Habiba Kotumah, described the commencement of the project as good news for the school, saying inadequate classroom space had affected its ability to admit more pupils.

Mrs Kotumah said many parents wanted their children enrolled in the school, but limited classroom space made it impossible to accommodate all applicants.

“As the name implies, we have a lot of parents who want their children in this school, but because the classrooms are inadequate, we are unable to provide space for every child who seeks admission,” she said.

The Education Director said upon completion, the building would comprise six classrooms, offices, a staff common room and washrooms for boys and girls.

She expressed the hope that the completion of the project would create additional space, reduce congestion and enable more children to access basic education.

The contractor, Mr Emmanuel Sabla, assured the Assembly that work would commence immediately and appealed to the school community and residents to cooperate with the company to ensure the smooth execution of the project.

BY VICTOR BUXTON

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