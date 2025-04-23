Latest Global InfoAnalytics polls, Bawumia’s popularity among NPP supporters soar

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer in the 2024 general election, has seen a notable rise in his popularity among party mem­bers, according to the latest Global InfoAnalytics poll.

The results show that Bawumia’s support within the NPP has climbed from 48per cent to 57per cent, signalling a renewed sense of con­fidence in his leadership within the party base.

The poll, which was conducted in April 2025, reflects growing approv­al for Bawumia’s role in the party and possibly a shift in perceptions, following the outcome of the 2024 elections.

Although the NPP did not emerge victorious in the general election, Bawumia’s stature within the party appears to be strengthening, as members rally behind him during the post-elections period.

Analysts suggest that the increase in support could be attributed to Bawumia’s continued engagement with the grassroots, his policy pro­posals during the election campaign, and his calm demeanour in the aftermath of defeat.

Some party insiders also believe that Bawumia’s popularity boost may position him strongly in internal discussions about the party’s future direction and leadership renewal.

Global InfoAnalytics, known for its accurate and detailed political surveys, noted that the latest find­ings could have implications for the NPP’s preparations towards the next electoral cycle.

