Launderer granted GH¢800,000 bail over visa, job fraud

Electoral Area, said a misunder­standing ensued between the two brothers the previous day, and in the night, Amuzu went to the suspect’s house to have a discus­sion with him.

The assembly member said in the process, the suspect, still angry with his brother, pulled his single barrel gun and shot Amuzu without any provocation.

Mr Adzimah said the victim was rushed to the St. Mary The­resa Catholic Hospital, Dodi-Pa­pase, but passed on, last Friday.

Superintendent of Police, Frank Nana Asomaning, Kad­jebi District Police Commander, confirmed the incident to GNA and said the suspect was put before court and remanded in police custody to allow for further investigations.

This is the second murder within a week with the first one happening on Monday, Au­gust 12, at Dodi-Papase where Mr Divine Torku, a 40-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly killed Hope Kudzo Dentey, a 60-year-old farmer with machete. —GNA

A 35-year-old launder­er, Mosley Anderson Klopa, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court for defrauding 18 people of GH¢227,500 and $23,250.

Klopa is reported to have tak­en GH¢227,500 under the guise of securing jobs for 12 victims at Bank of Ghana, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), USAID, and Newmont Ghana.

He also allegedly took $23,250 from six victims under the pretext of securing for them Canadian and US visas to work for one to two years.

Klopa, who was charged with 18 counts of defrauding by false pretence, pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by

Mr Isaac Addo, granted Klopa GH¢800,000 bail with two sure­ties to be justified, and ordered him to deposit his passport with the registry of the court.

Mr Addo also ordered the prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosure, and ad­journed the case to September 23, 2024.

Chief Inspector Josephine Lamptey, prosecuting, urged the court to admit Klopa to bail con­ditions that would compel him to appear to stand trial.

The defence counsel for Klopa said his client was not a flight risk because he had been on police enquiry bail.

According to the counsel, Klopa was married with three children and was working within the court’s jurisdiction.

Chief Insp Lamptey said that the complainant, Cynthia Abrafi Owusu, is unemployed and Klo­pa lives in Teshie Rasta, in Accra.

According to the prosecution, Klopa informed Owusu that he had job opportunitiesin Gha­na as well as two-year visas for employment to the United States and Canada.

The court heard Klopa asked Owusu to mobilise persons inter­ested in the transaction.

Chief Insp Lamptey said Owusu recruited interested persons, including Ignitia Her­mans, Elijah Ampofo, William Agyei, Eugene Prah, Peter Ac­quah, Eunice Opoku Agyeman, Stephen Duah Agyeman, Kojo Acheampong and Eric Nakaar.

The others are Martha de-Heer Johnson, Princess Donkor, Richard Arueetey, one Icoom, one Madugu, Fiona Ofori and Winfred Danso.

The prosecution said Klopa­took GH¢227,500 and $23,250 from Owusu, but failed to deliver on his promise. –GNA