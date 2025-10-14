Lawyers for Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi withdraw from $2m sky train case

Lawyers for Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi have withdrawn from representing him in his ongoing trial at the High Court in Accra.

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, who is presiding over the case, announced that the court had received a notice of withdrawal from the legal team on September 11.

In response, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi told the court that there had been a misunderstanding between him and his lawyers, but said the matter was under mediation and would soon be resolved.

The former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) is standing trial alongside the Fund’s former Chief Executive Officer, Solomon Asamoah. They are accused of causing a financial loss of $2 million to the state in relation to the Accra Sky Train project.

Both have pleaded not guilty to four charges, including conspiracy and willfully causing financial loss to the state.

Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, told the court that GIIF had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Africa Investor Holdings Limited to invest in the Sky Train project.

He said the $2 million payment made to the company in Mauritius was not backed by due diligence or approval from the GIIF board.

Investigations showed there were no documents or records to support the transaction, and neither Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi nor Mr Asamoah could account for the funds.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi has been granted GH¢10 million bail with sureties.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

