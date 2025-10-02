LCB Worldwide Ghana, Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association disinfect market

As part of the national “Keep Ghana Clean” campaign, LCB Worldwide Ghana, a fumigation company and the Abossey Okai Spare Part Dealers Association have teamed up to disinfect THE Abossey OKai market and its environs to control mosquitoes and rodents.

The exercise, which lasted five hours on Sunday morning, was aimed at tackling growing sanitation challenges in the business enclave. Beginning at 9 a.m., fumigation teams moved through the market spraying and disinfecting key areas in an effort to curb the spread of diseases such as cholera and malaria.

‎Speaking at the during the fumigation and disinfection exercise, the Managing Partner of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr Kareem Abu, underscored the company’s dedication to alleviating the suffering of the Ghanaian people through its expertise and resources.

LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, which specialises in crisis management, said the clean-up will not be limited to Abossey Okai. ‎

He emphasized that this initiative was part of the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, demonstrating their desire to give back to society.

‎Mr Abu said the exercise was to control malaria and kept the community which is noted for spare parts trading clean.

Procurement Manager Yaw Edem King called on the Ministry of Health to partner with them, adding that similar exercises would soon be extended to other major markets across the country.

The Chairman of the Spare Parts Dealers Association, Henry Okyere, urged traders and residents to take personal responsibility for keeping the market clean.

He explained that the regular build-up of waste, coupled with poor hygiene practices, had made it necessary to disinfect the area at least twice a year.

‎“This has become necessary because of diseases caused by mosquitoes as well as diarrheal infections like cholera,” Mr Okyere said, while appealing to government to support the initiative.

‎Residents and traders welcomed the effort, praising both the Association and LCB Worldwide for taking steps to improve public health and the business environment.

BY TIMES REPORTER