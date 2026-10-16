Legal Aid Commission engages inmates of Sekondi Central Prison

The Sekondi Central Prison has hosted a team from the Legal Aid Commission as part of activities marking the 2026 Legal Aid Week.

The engagement was aimed at educating inmates on their legal rights, court procedures, and access to justice.

It forms part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to assist inmates with their legal challenges, particularly those who require legal representation and guidance in pursuing their cases.

Inmates were taken through practical information on key legal issues including arrest and detention, plea bargaining, bail and its conditions, criminal cases, appeals, and the rights and privileges of accused persons in court to ensure a fair trial.

The team, led by the Western Regional Director of the Commission, Lawyer Ebo Donkoh, highlighted the importance of understanding legal processes and encouraged inmates to seek appropriate legal assistance where necessary, especially in matters concerning their detention, ongoing trials, and appeals.

The Officer-in-Charge of Sekondi Central Prison, DDP Abraham N. Allotey, expressed appreciation to the Commission for its continued engagement and called for more frequent visits to ensure inmates receive the necessary legal guidance and support.

As part of the visit, the team undertook an exercise dubbed “Intake of Complaints from Inmates,” which allowed inmates to present concerns relating to their individual cases for consideration and possible legal assistance.

The exercise focused on identifying cases requiring legal intervention, including prolonged remand without trial, the need for legal representation, and assistance with appeals.

The Legal Aid Commission regularly visits Sekondi Central Prison to assist inmates with legal issues.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme