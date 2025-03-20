Let court determine allegations against SML – Prof Boadi

Professor Isaac Boadi, Dean of the Faculty of Ac­counting and Finance at the University of Professional Stud­ies, has called on the government to allow the court to examine the allegations of misconduct related to the operations of Strategic Mo­bilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

Prof. Isaac Boadi, Dean, Fac­ulty of Accounting and Finance, University of Professional Stud­ies, has urged the government to let the court to test the allegations of wrongdoings against Strate­gic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) operations.

The previous government signed a consolidated contract with SML to monitor and audit downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production (2023) and minerals and metals resources value chain.

“For Ghana’s fiscal health, the priority must be rigorous, evidence-based scrutiny—not sensationalised media trials. If SML’s critics possess irrefutable proof, let it be tested in court. Otherwise, the campaign risks being perceived as a desperate bid to resurrect an era of unchecked revenue leakage,” he explained.

Speaking in an interview with this paper in Accra yesterday, he said the SML saga reflected a broader struggle between trans­parency advocates and entities benefiting from opacity.

Furthermore, Prof. Boadi stated that “While legitimate concerns about procurement pro­cesses should be investigated, the weight of institutional endorse­ments from KPMG to Parliament, bolsters SML’s credibility.”

The government, he noted, faced a critical test: whether to uphold a system that recovers billions in lost revenue or yield to pressure from actors threatened by accountability.

SML has been accused of securing a lucrative contract through opaque procurement processes and failing to deliver on its mandate.

However, Prof. Boadi said audit conducted by reputable organisations found no adverse findings against SML.

The KPMG 306-page au­dit commissioned by President Akufo-Addo in 2024 found no evidence of wrongdoing by SML. The report affirmed the company’s effectiveness in enhancing revenue collection. The GRA publicly praised SML’s role in reducing petroleum sector leakages, stating its systems have “significantly improved revenue assurance,” he underlined.

He said the Parliamentary Energy Committee, chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, lauded SML’s “practical solutions” to long-standing revenue losses.