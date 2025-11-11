Let’s heed Asantehene’s call on decisive leadership in fighting galamsey

The address by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards in Kumasi on Saturday was more than a ceremonial speech; it was a clarion call for national responsibility.

His remarks cut straight to the heart of two pressing issues confronting Ghana today: the scourge of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and the urgent need to preserve the integrity of professional journalism in the digital age.

Galamsey, Otumfuo reminded us, is not a partisan issue. He declared: “Governments are unable to act because they fear losing votes. But I say, don’t let them vote for you. Galamsey is an issue dear to everybody’s heart.” The Asantehene’s admonition strikes at a recurring weakness in governance: the tendency to prioritise electoral calculations over the long-term welfare of the nation.

For decades, communities in the Amansie area and other affected regions have witnessed rivers polluted, forests destroyed, and livelihoods undermined—all in the name of quick profit. This is a crisis that transcends politics; it is an existential threat to our environment, our health, and the future prosperity of the country.

Otumfuo’s critique is particularly powerful because it draws on historical context. He contrasted contemporary galamsey practices with the responsible mining methods of his forebears, noting that even 400 years ago, Ghanaian miners extracted gold without devastating natural habitats. Today, despite advanced technology and education, illegal mining continues to wreak havoc—a failure, the Asantehene asserts, not of opportunity, but of leadership.

The Ghanaian Times aligns with Otumfuo in reiterating that the call for decisive action is not a plea for inaction; it is a challenge to all leaders, traditional and political alike, to demonstrate courage, integrity, and resolve in protecting the nation’s natural resources.

Equally compelling was Otumfuo’s reflection on the state of Ghanaian journalism. In an era dominated by social media, traditional media outlets are struggling to maintain professional standards. Social media, he observed, has become a “fireball of uncontrollable velocity,” eroding credibility and fragmenting public discourse.

Asantehene reminded the nation that mainstream media has historically been a pillar of national cohesion, from the anti-colonial struggle to democratic consolidation. The celebration of journalistic excellence at the GJA Awards should, therefore, also be a moment for reflection: a call to support ethical, investigative, and responsible reporting that informs citizens and holds power accountable.

In our view, Otumfuo’s twin focus on environmental stewardship and media integrity underscores a broader truth: the health of a nation is inseparable from the strength of its institutions and the wisdom of its leadership. Ghana can no longer afford half measures. Whether it is the fight against galamsey or the safeguarding of press freedom, decisive action is required. Leaders must act boldly, communities must demand accountability, and citizens must recognize their role in shaping the country’s future.

Ghana stands at a crossroads. As the Asantehene so poignantly reminded us, the choices we make today about our environment, our leadership, and our media will determine the legacy we leave for generations to come. It is time for courage, clarity, and collective action in the fight against galamsey.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q