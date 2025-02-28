Madina NDC congratulates Obeng-Kenzo on appointment as Acting VRA CEO

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Madina Constituency has extended heartfelt congratulations to Mr Edward Ekow Obeng- Kenzo on his appointment as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The party also commended President John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to select­ing competent and experienced individuals to lead critical national institutions.

In a statement issued by the constituency executives, the Madina NDC described Mr Obeng- Kenzo as a dedicated and results-driven professional whose vast experience in the energy sec­tor makes him the ideal person to steer VRA toward efficiency and sustainability.

They also emphasised that beyond his professional qualifica­tions, Mr Obeng- Kenzo is a com­mitted member of the NDC and one of the party’s top financiers.

Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, Chairman of the NDC Madina Constituen­cy, and Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, commended Mr Obeng-Kenzo for his well-deserved elevation to the leadership of one of the Ghana’s most vital energy institutions.

“This significant achievement is a testament to your dedication, competence, and vision,” the state­ment read. “We are confident that you will lead the VRA with the ut­most commitment and excellence,” the statement said.

The leadership of the NDC in Madina further assured Mr Obeng-Kenzo of their unwavering support as he embarks on his new role.

They emphasised their collec­tive commitment to ensuring his success for the benefit of the VRA and the nation at large.

“We are proud to see one of our own, a true party man and a loyal supporter of the NDC, being recognised for his hard work and dedication. Mr Kenzo has not only contributed significantly to the energy sector but has also been a pillar of financial support for the party over the years. His appointment is well deserved,” the statement stated.

The Madina NDC further praised former President Mahama for demonstrating once again that he values competence and experi­ence in governance.

They noted that Mahama’s decision to entrust VRA to Mr Kenzo reflects his commitment to placing qualified individuals in key positions to drive national development.

“President Mahama has proven that leadership is about putting the right people in the right positions. By appointing a technocrat and a staunch party financier like Mr Obeng- Kenzo, he has reaffirmed his dedication to good governance and the progress of our great party,” the statement added.

The constituency executives and party faithfuls in the statement said Madina remained optimistic that Mr Obeng-Kenzo’s appointment would not only strengthen the energy sector but also solidify the NDC’s vision of economic growth and national development.

BY TIMES REPORTER