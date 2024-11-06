Mahama outlines developmental projects for 6 new regions

The presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has outlined the vision of the next NDC government for the six new regions.

The former president said the creation of a new region goes beyond just the name on paper and must reflect in devel­opment on the ground.

Addressing a mini rally at Kwame­krom in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, one of the new regions, on Monday, Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would give true meaning to the creation of the new regions.

“As part of our policies for the new regions, every region will have a public university and Oti should expect its first public university when we form the next government.

“We have also programmed that every region will have a regional hospital, a sports stadium and a regional police com­mand headquarters,” he said in the Twi language to loud cheers.

According to John Mahama, the current government created the new regions with­out any concrete developmental agenda in place for them.

The NDC, the former president said has the men and women capable of holistically developing the country despite the damage caused the economy by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“We have the men and women to turn things around. It is going to be difficult we know but we are resolved to turn things around for Ghanaians. All we need is a committed group of people and we have it,” he said.

On job creation, the former president said the unemployment situation has worsened under the current government.

Citing the defunct Nation Builders Corps, John Mahama said any promise by the governing party to create jobs for the youth should be treated with contempt. “Don’t be deceived. If they had anything to offer the youth, they would have done so by now. If you want to be taken serious, pay NABCO trainees,” the former president demanded.

He expressed shock that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was seeking re-election to oversee the affairs of the state; having supervised the worse economic condition in the history of the country.

The former president alleged that officers of the NPP govern­ment have amassed for themselves ill-gotten wealth, a reason President Akufo-Addo is bent on handing over to his vice, Dr Bawumia so he retired to spend the money peacefully in retirement.

That desire, he said would not materi­alise because the NDC government would win the elections and exact accountability from anyone who plundered the resourc­es of the state for his or her personal gain.

FROM JULIUS YAO PETETSI, KWAMEKROM