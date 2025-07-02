Man City, Inter Milan crash out of Club World Cup in last 16

MANCHESTER City crashed out of the Club World Cup with a 4-3 defeat in extra-time by Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal, on Monday in the last 16, hours after Inter Milan were elim­inated by Fluminense on a day of shock results.

Champions League runners-up Inter were dumped out 2-0 by the Brazilian side in Charlotte and Pep Guardiola’s City joined them after Marcos Leonardo’s brace left the Premier League giants on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller.

Al Hilal’s Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates scoring their third goal

Al Hilal, who recorded one of the greatest results in Middle Eastern football history, will face Fluminense in Orlando on Friday in the quarter-finals.

City were the only side to win all three group matches, including a thrashing of Juventus, but came undone in Florida against an Al Hi­lal side filled with players who once starred for European teams.

Guardiola’s team were the defending champions, having won the trophy in 2024 in its previous format, but were matched blow-for-blow by Al Hilal at the Camping World Stadium.

Former Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi’s side showed their quality in the group stage as they held Spanish giants Real Madrid to a draw, but few expected they could derail City’s charge towards the trophy.

Bernardo Silva turned home from close range to put City ahead after nine minutes on a muggy night on the east coast, but Leonardo levelled early in the second half.

Former Barcelona winger, Mal­com, fired the Saudi side ahead after Joao Cancelo threaded him through on goal.

Erling Haaland levelled for City and had an effort cleared off the line late on before the game went to extra-time.

Koulibaly nodded home from a corner after 94 minutes but Phil Foden finished well to level 10 minutes later.

The match was decided by Leonardo reacting well to prod home when Ederson saved Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s header after 112 minutes, with City unable to battle back a third time.

Elsewhere Monday, German Cano headed home early on to give

Fluminense the lead against Inter Milan and the Brazilian side survived an onslaught from the Serie A team to progress.

Substitute Hercules netted late on to seal their win, while a frustrated Inter hit the woodwork twice through Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit be­come the second Brazilian side to make the last eight after Palmeiras had already sealed their quarter-final spot.

It is the latest victory for a Bra­zilian team against prestigious Euro­pean opposition at the tournament in the United States, after Botafogo defeated PSG and Flamengo got the better of Chelsea in the group stage.

Inter, who were thrashed 5-0 by PSG in the Champions League final, appointed Cristian Chivu to replace the departing Inzaghi ahead of the tournament.

They did not fully convince during the group stage despite topping their section and a furious Martinez criticised some of his team-mates after the game. —AFP