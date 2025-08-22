Man jailed 2 years for damaging Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange

The Dansoman Circuit Court has sentenced a 48-year-old head porter, Yaw Asare, to two years in prison for unlawfully damaging parts of the newly built Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange in Accra.

According to the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Asare was arrested on June 9, 2025, after he was caught damaging parapet beams and other accessories on the interchange.

He was later convicted of “causing unlawful damage” under Section 172 of the Criminal Offences Act (Act 29).

In a statement, the Ministry expressed concern over what it described as a growing trend of people destroying public road infrastructure.

It cited cases of vandalism and road crashes, particularly those involving traffic lights, as serious threats to the country’s road network.

It reminded the public that damaging road infrastructure is a criminal offence and warned that offenders would not be spared.

The Ministry added that it will continue working with the Ghana Police Service to ensure anyone who destroys public property faces the full force of the law.

By: Jacob Aggrey