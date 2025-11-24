Mathew Nyindam insists he is still MP for Kpandai despite court ruling

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Mathew Nyindam, has insisted that he remains the legitimate MP for the constituency despite a High Court ruling ordering a rerun of the parliamentary election.

This comes after the Tamale High Court annulled the 2024 parliamentary results in Kpandai, following an NDC petition that pointed to irregularities in 41 polling stations and breaches of electoral procedures.

The court ruled that the non-compliance with election regulations was serious enough to affect the credibility of the results, and therefore ordered a fresh poll within 30 days.

Speaking to the media after the ruling, Nyindam said he was not worried about a possible rerun and stressed that he won the election clearly.

He thanked his supporters and the people of Mandae, assuring them that nothing has changed.

He explained that even before the court delivered its decision, they had sensed that “things were not going to be right” because their opponents were already celebrating and predicting the outcome.

He stated that although they respect the judge’s ruling, they strongly disagree with it.

According to him, he won the election by a margin of 3,734 votes, which he described as a decisive victory.

He added that both the NPP and the NDC received copies of all 152 pink sheets, and those results clearly show that he won.

Nyindam alleged that their opponents went to court hoping to rely on “state powers” to overturn the results, but reminded them that Ghana operates under the rule of law.

He explained that this is why the legal system allows appeals when a party disagrees with a lower court’s ruling.

He confirmed that his legal team has filed a notice of appeal and a stay of execution.

He expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal will overturn the High Court’s decision.

Nyindam stressed that he is not afraid of a rerun if it becomes necessary, but said he is concerned about attempts to influence the process through intimidation or the use of state power.

He noted that the petitioners challenged results from 41 polling stations, areas where he won by large margins.

He believes that even if the court had ordered a rerun only in those stations, his opponents would still have lost.

He described the decision as unusual, saying it is the first time such a ruling has been given in Ghana’s electoral history.

According to him, the heavy presence of top government officials, including the regional minister, in the courtroom raised concerns about political interference.

Nyindam concluded by calling on Ghanaians to pay attention to the situation, warning that such developments show that “we are not safe” if political influence can affect judicial outcomes.

By: Jacob Aggrey