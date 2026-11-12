Mbappé out of Italy clash

KYLIAN Mbappé sat out training yesterday and France coach Zinedine Zidane gave a first call-up to Paris Saint-Germain forward Senny Mayulu ahead of playing Italy in the Nations League.

Mbappé has an issue with his hamstring and will not play today in Milan, sports daily L’Equipe reported, though he could be available against Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

The 20-year-old Mayulu was already at the Clairefontaine training camp with the Under-21 squad and will now travel later yesterday to Milan.

Mayulu joins another 20-year-old newcomer, Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, who replaced Marcus Thuram.

The Inter Milan striker also has a hamstring injury.

France is top of the Nations League group and will advance to the quarter-finals in March by beating Italy at San Siro. —AP

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