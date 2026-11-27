WBO heavyweight world champion, Daniel Dubois, will make the second defence of his title against former WBO champion, Joseph Parker, next year at Co-op Live in Manchester on January 30.

The pair were set to meet in February 2025, but Dubois, then the IBF title holder, was forced to withdraw through illness in fight week.

New Zealand’s Parker has not fought since his provisional doping suspension was lifted in August.

“This heavyweight showdown will deliver a blockbuster beginning to 2027,” boxing promoter Frank Warren said.

“It’s a fight everyone wanted to see, and I’m thrilled we can now make it happen. Daniel is entering his prime and, when he is on his game, it is hard to picture anybody beating him.

“But Joseph has long promised to become world champion again, and now he gets his chance.”

Parker, 34, was defeated by Fabio Wardley in his last bout in October 2025 – the same opponent that Dubois has beaten in his past two fights.

The 29-year-old, who also knocked out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in 2024, demolished Wardley in October to ensure he became a two-time world champion.

Parker won the WBO title in 2016 before suffering his first professional loss to Joshua in 2018.

He has beaten Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Martin Bakole and Derek Chisora (twice).-BBC

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