Mauricio Pochettino must wait for his first win as Manchester United coach after a wild 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, with the hosts equalising thanks to a goalkeeping error from Senne Lammens.

The Belgian stopper’s poor handling allowed Luis Suarez to complete a brace for Sporting, cancelling out United playmaker Bruno Fernandes’s double against his former side.

United gave away two penalties in the first half, the second converted by Suarez, before Fernandes equalised from the spot early in the second half.

Fernandes sent United ahead with a lucky bounce taking his effort over the Sporting goalkeeper, before Suarez’s acrobatic effort levelled the game.

United midfielder Youri Tielemans was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card to end a compelling and often erratic match.

Fernandes said Lammens’s mistakes the goalkeeper also gave away one of the penalties were part of the sport.

A crushing 4-0 defeat by rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, leaving United 19th, was a disastrous first game at the helm for Pochettino after replacing Michael Carrick.

Neither side took many risks in the opening stages, with few chances of note until the game burst into life midway through the first half as United lost control.

Lisandro Martinez brought down Geny Catamo in the area and Sporting were awarded a penalty.

The hosts blew their chance from the spot, with Suarez’s scuffed effort easily saved by Lammens, but the Red Devils gave away another spot kick just a couple of minutes later.

Goalkeeper Lammens came flying off his line and clattered Maxi Araujo, and this time Colombian striker Suarez made no mistake from the spot.-AFP

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