Jannik Sinner has been ruled out of the Australian Open in January following an operation on his knee.

The 25-year-old Italian, who won the 2024 and 2025 titles at Melbourne Park, has not played competitively since winning Wimbledon on 12 July.

In a social media post on Tuesday, world number two Sinner said he had undergone surgery to “improve the condition of my iliotibial band” – a thick band of tissue that runs along the outside of the knee.

“We’ve been in regular touch with Jannik’s team and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the AO [Australian Open] in January following his recent surgery,” said Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028. We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon.”

The 2027 Australian Open main draw starts on January 17.

Sinner’s challenge at the 2026 tournament was ended by a five-set semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Sinner was the dominant player for the first half of the season, winning 44 and losing just three of his singles matches.

He won five Masters 1000 titles in a row between March and May, becoming the youngest man to complete the ‘career Golden Masters’, and reclaimed the world’s top ranking from Alcaraz along the way.

However, he suffered a shock second-round exit at the French Open, with Zverev ultimately stepping up to win his first Grand Slam title.

Sinner bounced back on the grass courts, demolishing Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals before coming back from a set down against Zverev in the Wimbledon showpiece.

He ended his season in early October, meaning he was unable to defend the points he claimed with title triumphs in China, Vienna, Paris and the ATP Finals at the end of 2025.

Zverev went on to win the US Open and secure the year-end number one ranking.-BBC

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q