Media, Ghana Health Service collaboration key to quality, accessible healthcare

There is no gainsaying that the media play a pivotal role in the de­velopment and progress of any society and this it does through disseminating credible and reli­able news for the information and education of the public, especially issues bordering the lives for policy attention.

The media through its daily reportage educate, inform and entertain the public on topical national issues that bother on healthcare, environment, educa­tion, economics, politics, climate change, to mention but a few.

Indeed, they foster positive engagement with the citizenry by helping to shape public opin­ion and raising awareness on the very issues that border on lives, influencing policies and driving positive change in society as well as ensuring transparency, good governance and account­ability.

In their news gathering and dissemination, the media hold duty bearers involving public officers and state institutions accountable to right holders. The citizenry have the right to quality, accessible and affordable service.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the media have role convergence that requires collaboration and partnership to ensure efficient and effective service delivery to the public.

The GHS is a very crucial state institution mandated, among others things, to provide good accessible health service with special emphasis on pro­moting healthy mode of living and good health habits among the citizenry.

We at The Ghanaian Times are cognizance of the mandate of the GHS to manage pru­dently the resources available through the taxpayer, for the provision of quality healthcare.

We are unwavering in our responsibility of holding public institutions as duty bearers accountable to the right holders, who are the citizenry, through responsible journalism and high ethical standards.

In promoting economic and social development, the media remain key in raising awareness and shaping opinion on health of the people and the general healthcare in the country, as the axiom goes “healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

Undeniably, the nation’s progress and prosperity depend on well-educated, healthy and strong workforce. It’s only when the people have access to affordable and high quality healthcare that they can remain strong and good enough to go about their economic activities.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service’s call for an end to the widespread practice of patients relying on “protocols” for medical care across public hospitals in the country is more than refreshing.

Indeed, Ghanaians deserve equal access to healthcare, re­gardless of their social status or affiliation and we cannot agree with him more.

The Ghanaian Times is aware that sustainable information flow through stronger part­nership and collaboration with the GHS can help promote a healthy nation for growth and prosperity.

We, therefore, welcome the open-door policy of the acting Director General of the GHS, Professor Samuel Kaba Akori­yea, in building partnership and fostering good relations with the media to promote Universal Health Coverage.

We believe that a very strong collaboration between the media and the GHS is key to dis­semination of simple, concise messages towards preventive healthcare, as the saying goes prevention is better than care.

Of course, health issues are on the front burner of the me­dia, and not a day passes with­out the media carrying news stories, features and editorial on the health sector.

We at The Ghanaian Times cherish this partnership with the GHS to ensure a strong, resil­ient and progressive healthcare system in the country.

The GHS is a scientif­ic institution that relies on evidence-based data to inform decision-making, and as a re­sponsible media organisation we are not oblivious of our duty to provide the public with the right and authentic information.

So, therefore, in holding the GHS accountable for prudent management of the resourc­es available to them for the provision of quality healthcare, rest assure that we will pursue this with fair, accurate, balanced, and unbiased reportage of their activities.