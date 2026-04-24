NEIP commences grant disbursement under Adwumawura

The Government of Ghana, through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has commenced the disbursement of grants to beneficiaries ?(2025 cohort) under The Adwumawura Programme, an ambitious national initiative designed to support youth entrepreneurship, stimulate business growth, and drive job creation.

Launched to empower young Ghanaians with the entrepreneurial skills and resources needed to build decent and sustainable businesses.

The Adwumawura Programme, has to date, successfully trained and mentored 10,887 beneficiaries across the country.

These beneficiaries underwent 5 weeks intensive entrepreneurial training, followed by 6 months structured post-training mentorship to strengthen their business models and operational capacity.

As part of the transition from training to funding, a rigorous and transparent selection process was implemented to identify high-potential businesses for grant support.

A Grant Management Committee was duly inaugurated to oversee this process and ensure fairness, accountability, and merit-based selection.

The Committee is composed of representatives from academia, government institutions, financial agencies, development partners, and the private sector, ensuring a balanced and credible oversight structure.

Following the training phase, beneficiaries were required to submit detailed business plans outlining their proposed businesses and Innovations. These submissions underwent an initial one-week screening process, during which applications were assessed based on key criteria, including:Scalability – the potential for business growth and expansion, Job creation potential – the ability to create at least two decent employment opportunities, Sustainability – long-term viability of the business model Feasibility – practicality and readiness for implementation

Shortlisted applicants proceeded to a nationwide pitching phase, where they presented their business ideas before the Grant Management Committee. This stage provided an opportunity for further evaluation and validation of proposals, culminating in comprehensive assessment reports to guide final selection decisions.

Following this rigorous process, 3212 successful beneficiaries have been selected across all regions of the country

The commencement of grant disbursement marks a significant milestone in The Adwumawura Programme’s implementation, reinforcing Government’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship, reducing youth unemployment, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

According to NEIP remains dedicated to providing continuous support to beneficiaries through post-disbursement monitoring and business advisory services to ensure the sustainability and success of funded enterprises.

Young entrepreneaurs who could not make it in the year 2025. The 2026 cohort application portal will soon be opened.