Veep addresses 2026 Controller and Accountant-General’s Annual Conference in Koforidua

Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang addressed the 2026 Controller and Accountant-General’s Annual Conference in Koforidua, held under the theme “Leveraging Technology, Transparency and Accountability for Sustainable Fiscal Governance.”

She underscored the centrality of sound accounting systems to effective governance, noting that strong fiscal discipline, deliberate reforms, and robust institutional performance continue to yield measurable national outcomes.

She referenced recent economic gains, including declining inflation and improved currency stability, as evidence of progress.

The Vice President emphasised that the future of fiscal governance depends on responsible digital transformation and innovation to enhance efficiency, minimise leakages, and enable real-time financial reporting.

She further highlighted the importance of strengthening payroll systems and eliminating irregularities such as ghost names, while ensuring transparent and verifiable processes to safeguard public resources.

Reaffirming Government’s commitment to value for money, she stated that every Cedi must deliver impact for citizens.

Prof.Opoku-Agyemang commended the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department for its critical role in translating policy into results and urged continued dedication to transparency, accountability, and professional excellence in public financial management.