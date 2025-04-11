Vincent Antwi Agyei confirmed as DCE for Sunyani Municipal Assembly

Vincent Antwi Agyei, the pres­ident’s nominee for the Sunyani Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region, received unanimous support yesterday, achieving a 100 per cent endorsement from the assembly for his confirmation as the Municipal Chief Executive.

All 49 delegates made up of 34 Assembly members and 15 gov­ernment appointees voted yes to enable him to secure the position.

Earlier, the Assembly also elect­ed Abdul Razak Abdullai as the presiding member for the assembly.

Due to internal wrangling among the Assembly members, the Sunyani Municipal Assembly could not elect a presiding member over a year now, rendering the assembly redundant for the period.

In his acceptance speech Mr Vincent Antwi Agyei thanked President John Dramani Mahama for his nomination and subsequent endorsement pledging to work with everybody to speed up devel­opment in the Sunyani area.

He assured that all delayed projects in the Sunyani Municipali­ty, particularly those related to road infrastructure, would be addressed.

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae-Akwaboa, appealed to the assembly members to support the new Municipal Chief Executive to ensure development in the area.

He urged Mr Antwi Agyei to be humble and work with all stake­holders in order to foster a good working relationship with them.

Prior to the election, Mr Ra­phael Kubage, a member of the Assembly, raised objections to the election of the presiding member, Abdul Razak Abdullai, citing that he had previously contested twice, which contravenes the assembly’s standing orders.

However, this objection was dismissed by Isaac Yaw Brenya, an Assembly member representing the Atoase electoral area, who pointed out that Richard Anane Adjei had faced a similar situation and was still elected.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI