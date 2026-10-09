Melcom Care Foundation donates meals to Teshie Children’s Home

THE Melcom Care Foundation has donated hot packed meals to the Teshie Children’s Home as part of a week-long outreach programme to support the nutritional needs and wellbeing of children in care.

The Foundation is distributing 1,000 packed meals to selected orphanages and children’s homes across Accra as part of the initiative.

Making the donation on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Melcom, Mr Joseph Kpormegbey, said the initiative formed part of the Foundation’s commitment to giving back to society and supporting vulnerable groups.

He said the Foundation had undertaken various donation activities throughout the year targeting specific sectors of society, adding that this year’s outreach had been dedicated to orphanages and children’s homes.

According to him, the Foundation visited the Osu Children’s Home on Monday, the Teshie Children’s Home on Tuesday, and would continue with visits to other selected children’s homes and orphanages on Thursday.

He said the week-long programme would climax on Friday at the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, where another donation would be made.

Mr Kpormegbey said the Melcom Care Foundation’s major areas of focus were health and education, noting that it also offered scholarships to brilliant but needy students as part of its support to communities.

He expressed the hope that the Foundation would be able to do more for orphanages and other less privileged people in society in subsequent years.

Mr Kpormegbey also appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and other well-meaning members of the public to support children’s homes across the country.

He noted that some of the homes operated on limited budgets and required continuous support from individuals and organisations to meet the needs of the children under their care.

He, therefore, urged the public to contribute in whatever way they could to help such institutions continue providing care and support for vulnerable children.

Receiving the packed meals, the Administrator of the Teshie Children’s Home, Mr Moses Lamptey, appealed to individuals and the government to provide financial support to the facility to enable it to meet the needs of children under its care.

He said although the home received considerable support in the form of food items from individuals and organisations, financial assistance remained a major challenge.

Mr Lamptey expressed appreciation to the Melcom Care Foundation for putting smiles on the faces of the children, saying the gesture demonstrated love and concern for humanity.

According to him, the home had faced challenges in securing adequate support since its establishment, but public awareness about its work was gradually increasing.

He urged other organisations and individuals to emulate the Foundation’s gesture and support children’s homes to help build a better future for the children.

BY EUGENE AMPIAW & JESSIE PRINCESS DUAH

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